Our Local Lansing Business Spotlight

5
Welcome To Our Lansing Business Blog!

Starting a New Local Business?

Looking To Build New Customers?

The Latest Business Information in Lansing and Marketing Tips For Your Local Business.
Local Audience

We can help you build a larger local audience.  Most of your customers come from a small geographical area.  Why look anywhere else?

Build Relationships

We work with many local small business owners and entrepreneurs.  Join us and build relationships with many local business leaders.

Save Time

We know that the most important thing to any small business owner is time.  We will focus increasing your business so that you can focus on what you do best.

Increase Business

We teach you how to market your own business.  Our business blog will help you integrate various marketing strategies that you can use yourself.

Meet our Company

We offer a number of different ways to help local businesses succeed.  We hold local networking events but we mainly operate this Lansing Business Blog that provides news about the current local business environment and features local companies looking for more exposure.  Additionally, we offer business consulting services upon special request.  Contact us today if you would like to work with us or simply want to learn more.

Our mission statement

Simply put, we want to help your small business succeed.  We love Lansing and want to see it prosper.  We will help you with your local marketing by bringing you valuable content and allowing you to network with local business owners who are like-minded.  Get started today.

Achieving our goals in 2016

We feel it’s important to set goals and so should you.  Our goal is inform our readers about current trends in local marketing and help them apply it to our their own business.  Many business owners are overwhelmed with marketing efforts, but we are here to help.

Our annual report

We successfully helped many of local businesses right here in Lansing last year.  This year we hope to have an impact on even more business owners.  We plan to keep our blog updated with current marketing strategies as well as any news that may affect the Lansing business environment.  Stay tuned.

Our Local Lansing Business Spotlight

Michigan Business Network

Michigan Business Network

MBN provided valuable information to help grow and develop Michigan’s economic community.  Michigan Business Network has loads of information and resources to help your business succeed.  They have a nice collection on audio programs, articles, and other resources presented by savvy business leaders and industry experts.  They also some nice features including listening to audio online or using their app.
The Clark Law Office

The Clark Law Office

The Clark Law Office are top rated Michigan personal injury lawyers.  They handle all types of injury cases including auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall, dog bites, workers comp, and social security.  David M. Clark is lead attorney and founder with over 30 years of litigation experience.  They offer a no-fee guarantee on all personal injury cases and a free consultation.
Lansing Economic Area Partnership

Lansing Economic Area Partnership

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is a coalition of local business leaders that are looking to help regional businesses thrive.  They can help you if you are starting a new business, need help growing an existing business, and aim to attract new businesses into the Lansing region.  LEAP is an organization that proudly represents Ingham County, Clinton County, and Eaton County.

What We Do

Small business owners face a large challenge when it comes client acquisition.  Not only do you manage business operations, but you have to worry about attracting new business or clients.  This can be a very daunting task.  We help our business partners and readers in many different ways.  We mainly blog about helpful business tips & marketing strategies that you can employ yourself, but we do more than just that.

